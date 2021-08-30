CHAMPAIGN -- An Arcola man and a Tuscola woman were injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday evening on Interstate 57 south of Savoy.
According to a state police report, just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jorge Adrian Vazquez Marroquin, 29, was driving north on I-57 near mile marker 229, allegedly at high speed, when he rear-ended a car driven by Patricia Hatten, 53.
Hatten’s vehicle left the northbound lanes, crossed the center median and came to rest blocking both southbound lanes of the interstate, while Marroquin’s vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the center median on its roof, police said.
Both drivers were taken to an area hospital.
Marroquin was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to wear a seat belt, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.