HOMER — An Effingham man was ticketed following a three-vehicle accident in southern Champaign County Thursday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.

Illinois State Police said Cory Kalber, 35, was driving a van north on Illinois 49 just north of the Homer Lake Road about 2:25 p.m. when he drifted into the southbound lane.

Police said Kalber side-swiped a southbound Jeep driven by Steven Cary, 59, of Bridgeport. His van kept going  and hit the front passenger side of a southbound semi driven by David Perry, 73, of Homer.

Both Kalber and Perry were taken to the hospital for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers shut down Illinois 49 for about an hour while they investigated, then ticketed Kalber for improper lane usage.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).