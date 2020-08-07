HOMER — An Effingham man was ticketed following a three-vehicle accident in southern Champaign County Thursday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.
Illinois State Police said Cory Kalber, 35, was driving a van north on Illinois 49 just north of the Homer Lake Road about 2:25 p.m. when he drifted into the southbound lane.
Police said Kalber side-swiped a southbound Jeep driven by Steven Cary, 59, of Bridgeport. His van kept going and hit the front passenger side of a southbound semi driven by David Perry, 73, of Homer.
Both Kalber and Perry were taken to the hospital for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers shut down Illinois 49 for about an hour while they investigated, then ticketed Kalber for improper lane usage.