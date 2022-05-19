CHAMPAIGN — An 18-year-old was shot in the arm Wednesday night on a street in Champaign while a child inside a nearby home was also wounded.
Champaign police said they went to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of East Church Street about 7:25 p.m.
Officers learned that a house was hit by gunfire and a 5-year-old boy inside had sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. He was treated at and released from a local hospital.
Officers also learned that an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm showed up in a personal vehicle at a hospital. No information on his condition was shared.
Police found several bullet casings in the right-of-way at the intersection of Church and Fourth streets.
Their preliminary investigation revealed that there were two people walking in that area who shot at the 18-year-old who was hit in the arm. The shooters then ran away. Police had no information on them.
Police ask anyone with exterior surveillance cameras in that area to share video footage with them. They have made no arrests.
As of the end of April, Champaign police had received 50 reports of shots fired for the year, 11 of which resulted in injuries and 26 which caused property damage.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.