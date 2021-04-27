URBANA — Two teen males have been charged in connection with a midday shooting Saturday in Urbana that left holes in a house but no one physically injured.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said officers were sent to Shuman Circle east of South Vine Street just before noon for a report of shots fired.
“Someone came to the house in a vehicle and shot at the house. They come out of the house and shoot back,” Smysor said.
The two who came out of the home were identified as Patrick Jordan, 18, and a 16-year-old male, both of whom told police they were staying at the Shuman address.
Smysor said police saw Jordan carrying a safe out of the home. After police got a judge’s permission to search it, they opened the safe and found two loaded handguns, one of which had an extended magazine. They also searched a car in the drive and found six pills of Ecstasy inside.
There were two bullet holes found in the siding and another in a row of trash cans near the house.
Police do not know nor have they found the people who were allegedly shooting at Jordan and the other teen.
“We believe the shooting to be gang-related,” said Smysor, unsure of what shooting may have sparked this one. Police are looking for the shooters who were in the car.
On Monday, Jordan was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $500,000 and continued his case to May 11 so he could hire his own attorney.
In a different courtroom, Judge Anna Benjamin found it was a matter of “immediate and urgent necessity” that the 16-year-old be held in the Juvenile Detention Center, at least until his next court hearing May 11.
He was charged in a juvenile-delinquency petition with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm for allegedly having the guns.
Court records indicate both Jordan and the juvenile have prior convictions for aggravated unlawful use of weapons from 2020 and are on probation.
The shooting brings to two dozen the number of confirmed incidents of shots fired in Urbana in 2021, almost double the 13 for the same period last year. Smysor said police continue “actively working” the investigations surrounding two men fatally shot on April 9 and 11.
“We have things to do. Will it lead to a shooter? I sure hope so,” he said.