URBANA — Two teens whom police found carrying loaded guns in a vehicle Wednesday evening in north Champaign have been criminally charged.
One of them, Omarion Purnell, 18, of the 1100 block of Fairview Avenue, Urbana, was out on bond for a weapons offense.
Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Weaver told Judge Adam Dill that Purnell was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle that Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers had stopped for a traffic violation in the 1600 block of North Market Street in Champaign.
The driver, a 16-year-old Champaign boy, pulled into a parking lot and stayed in the vehicle, but Purnell got out and ran.
As he ran, he allegedly dumped a handgun into a trash barrel before officers caught him in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park. Police recovered the 9 mm gun and found it was loaded, Weaver said.
Purnell was charged with possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Weaver sought a $500,000 bond for Purnell, telling the judge that Purnell is out on bond for unlawful use of weapons. He was charged with unlawful use of weapons in July in connection with a shooting in which a 19-year-old woman was shot in the legs in Champaign, allegedly by another person.
Purnell’s attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, said Purnell lives with his mother and stepfather and there were no allegations that her client actually used the gun.
Dill set Purnell’s bond at $100,000 and told him to be back in court May 18. If convicted of either charge, he faces a mandatory prison term based on his prior juvenile conviction for residential burglary.
Meantime, in juvenile court Thursday, Judge Anna Benjamin released the 16-year-old, who was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, despite the objection of the state’s attorney. He’s due back in court May 19.
Police found a second loaded 9 mm handgun under the 16-year-old’s seat in the vehicle.
Benjamin ordered him to maintain a curfew from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. and not drive a car.