URBANA — Two local males who led police in two counties on a brief chase Tuesday in a stolen vehicle are in police custody.
Devlon Miles, 19, of the 1400 block of Kings Way, Champaign, and Veaon Hunt, 18, who listed an address in the 100 block of North Webber Street, Urbana, remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of $100,000 bond after being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen weapon.
Miles was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, while Hunt’s third charge was unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said the charges stemmed from two events Tuesday.
One was a chase that started about 5 p.m. when Vermilion County deputies alerted Champaign County authorities that they were pursuing a stolen vehicle into Champaign County.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy got the car stopped on a county road and learned that the driver was Miles and Hunt was his passenger.
The two were in a Chevrolet Malibu that had been reported stolen just before 7 a.m. Tuesday by its owner from the 4800 block of Windsor Road, Champaign. The woman said she started the car about 6:30 a.m. to let it warm up and when she returned about 20 minutes later, it was gone.
In the console of the stolen vehicle, deputies found a loaded .45-caliber gun, Lynch said.
Lynch said Miles declined to give any statement to deputies. Hunt said he was merely getting a ride and that the car stopped because it was out of gas.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Miles after hearing that he is currently on parole for a 2019 juvenile case for residential burglary and had previous juvenile adjudications for mob action, criminal trespass, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Dill told Miles to be back in court March 31. Because of his prior record, he faces a mandatory prison term of between two and 10 years if convicted of unlawful possession of a gun without a FOID card.
Lynch told Dill that Hunt is currently on probation for possession of a stolen gun and has a prior adult conviction for aggravated battery and juvenile adjudications for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle. After setting his bond, Dill told Hunt to be back in court March 11 for a probable-cause hearing.
If convicted of any of the charges, Hunt’s record makes him eligible for an extended term. The most he could get is up to 14 years for possessing the stolen gun or possession of the stolen car.