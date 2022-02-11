URBANA — Two men found in a Champaign home where guns and cocaine were also present are being held in the Champaign County Jail.
Vincent Mosely and Andre Winters, both 36 and both of the 2800 block of West John Street, were charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful possession of three different guns by convicted felons.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told Judge Brett Olmstead that U.S. marshals went to the West John Street home Thursday in search of a man wanted for an unrelated crime.
Instead, they found Mosely and Winters, the guns, ammunition, loaded magazines, including a drum-style magazine, $1,500 cash and about 200 grams of cocaine in different places in the house.
Because of prior convictions, neither man is allowed to possess weapons.
Alferink said Mosely had previous convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, domestic battery and driving under suspension.
Winters’ convictions include possession of a controlled substance, for which he’s currently on probation, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, burglary, battery and obstructing justice.
Because of the amount of cocaine involved, if they are convicted of that, they face nine to 40 years in prison.
Olmstead set bond for each of the men at $300,000 and told them to be back in court March 8.