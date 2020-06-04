URBANA — A Tuscola man was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly offering to pay for sex with an 8-year-old girl, prosecutors announced Thursday.
James Russian, 55, allegedly used social media to communicate with a covert FBI agent who claimed to have access to an 8-year-old girl, according to an affidavit filed in support of the complaint.
Russian was arrested and charged April 24 and is in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
The indictment charges him with attempted enticement of a child to engage in illegal sexual activity; attempted sexual exploitation of children; attempted sex trafficking of minors; and attempted receipt of child pornography.
In a separate, unrelated case, a federal grand jury indicted an Indiana man for allegedly trying to have sex with a 14-year-old minor from Champaign.
Caleb Hickman, 45, allegedly communicated with a covert FBI employee who was posing as a 14-year-old and made arrangements for the minor to travel to South Bend, prosecutors said.
Hickman was arrested and charged May 26 in Indiana and is being transferred to central Illinois, according to prosecutors.
The three-count indictment charges him with attempted enticement of a minor; attempted sexual exploitation of children; and attempted receipt of child pornography.