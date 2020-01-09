URBANA — Two men were killed in a rollover accident Wednesday night on Interstate 74 in Urbana.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the accident occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-74 near the Cunningham Avenue exit.
Northrup said one of the four men in the vehicle was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. He said the other three were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Northrup said a second man died at the hospital. The names of the two victims have not yet been released.
The crash remains under investigation.