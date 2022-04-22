FISHER — Two men killed in a head-on collision Thursday evening on Illinois 47 near Fisher have been identified.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Christopher J. Lonis, 50, of Aurora and Gordon W. Bane Jr., 78, of Downs were the drivers and only occupants of their vehicles.
The accident occurred at 8:22 p.m. about a half-mile north of U.S. 136. Both men were pronounced dead at 9:31 p.m., Northrup said.
According to a preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police, the accident occurred when Mr. Bane, who was driving north on Illinois 47, crossed the center line, colliding with the southbound car driven by Mr. Lonis. The accident remains under investigation by state police and the coroner’s office.