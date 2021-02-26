THOMASBORO — Authorities are looking for two men who robbed a Thomasboro businesswoman early Friday.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said police were called about 5:20 a.m. to Jody’s Barbershop, 612 N. Commercial St.
The woman working reported that two men came in and demanded cash. One inferred he had a gun, although she never saw one, Apperson said.
The pair made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Apperson said the shop is open early to accommodate customers who work at the grain elevator.
The victim described the first robber as White; 20 to 30 years old; about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a stocky build; and wearing a black stocking cap, black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a dark-colored neck gaiter pulled up near his eyes, and dark-colored gloves.
His companion was also White; 20 to 30 years old; about 5 feet 5 inches tall with an average build; and wearing dark clothing, with his face was completely covered except for his eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 217-384-1213 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.