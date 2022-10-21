URBANA — Champaign County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two men in connection with a cache of guns and drugs seized Wednesday from a home in the Ivanhoe Estates Mobile Home park just outside the city limits of northeast Urbana.
Sheriff Dustin Heuermann said the investigation into the home in the 0-100 block of Richard Drive began around midnight Oct. 12, when deputies were sent to a report of shots fired on Ivanhoe Drive.
They found four bullet casings but no people hit nor property damaged. In response, the sheriff’s office increased patrols in the area, using a “special enforcement team” aimed at responding to gun violence.
Deputies developed information during those extra patrols about weapons and drug offenses associated with a home on Richard Drive, and had enough information to obtain a search warrant from a judge.
Backed by the METRO team, deputies served the warrant Wednesday. They found no one in the home but located two handguns, an assault rifle, about 22 pounds of cannabis with an approximate street value of $101,198 packaged in several bags, and about 2 ounces of cocaine with an approximate street value of $3,320.
Lt. Curt Apperson said investigators intend to seek arrest warrants for Brandon Koehler, 33, and Branden Wells, 23, both of the 0-100 block of Richard Drive.