SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court has chosen a lawyer with an extensive background in civil law and another with experience in criminal law as Champaign County’s newest circuit judges.
Justice Rita Garman announced Wednesday that Sam A. Limentato, a civil attorney in Champaign, will replace Judge Heidi Ladd, who is retiring in early July.
Benjamin Dyer, currently an assistant public defender for Champaign County, has been chosen to take the seat of Judge Jeff Ford, who retired in March.
“Both of them were ranked exceptionally well-qualified by my screening committee,” said Garman.
Limentato is set to begin his duties Aug. 3 while Dyer is supposed to robe up on June 1.
Presiding Judge Tom Difanis said Dyer will start hearing civil cases since he won't be able to hear any criminal case that might involve a public defender client. Limentato will likely hear family law when he starts since Judge Randy Rosenbaum intends to assume Ladd's criminal docket.
The two were chosen from a field of 12 applicants and had to do their pandemic-era judge interviews with both Garman and the seven members of her screening committee via Zoom.
“I was able to do a one-on-one interview with them. They did not seem to be put off by the experience. I would have preferred to do it in person but being that wasn’t possible, this was a good alternative,” Garman said.
The two men will have to run for election in November 2022. Neither was immediately available for comment.
Limentato received his undergraduate degree from Oral Roberts University in 1991 and his law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1994. He was admitted to the bar in Illinois in November 1994. A year later, he also passed the certified public accountant exam.
At the beginning of his law career, he worked in Mattoon for Craig & Craig for about a year with a concentration on insurance defense.
In 1995, he joined Hinshaw & Culbertson, where he had a general civil law practice.
Limentato has tried over 30 jury cases and has served as an administrative law judge for the Illinois Department of Public Health. He is currently a certified mediator for Champaign County.
He has applied for open judgeships in the past.
Dyer has been with the public defender’s office since 2015, representing folks who cannot afford their own attorney in misdemeanor, felony, juvenile abuse and neglect cases, and involuntary civil commitments and post-conviction petitions.
He has represented defendants in numerous serious felony cases, including men accused of first-degree murder.
Dyer got his undergraduate degree from Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, in 2004, and his law degree in 2012 from the University of Chicago Law School.
Before launching into the study of law, Dyer, who is fluent in Spanish, was a school teacher in Honduras for a year, worked for U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, and was an office manager for a Knoxville, Tenn., law firm.
As a law student, he worked for the federal public defender in Laredo, Texas, the office of the Cook County public defender, and the Cook County state’s attorney.
As a lawyer, he worked for a Wisconsin law firm with offices in Madison and Milwaukee for two years and later clerked for a federal judge in Chicago for a year before joining the Champaign County public defender’s office.