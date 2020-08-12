URBANA — Two Champaign men who got arrested for looting that followed a riot at Market Place Mall after the death of George Floyd pleaded guilty Wednesday to burglary in Champaign County Circuit Court.
However, under agreements worked out between their attorneys and the state’s attorney’s office, if the men successfully complete their two years of “second chance probation,” neither will have a record of a conviction.
Robbie Walton, 31, who listed an address in the 3600 block of Colleen Drive, admitted to Judge Roger Webber that he entered the Piccadilly Beverage Shop, 2202 W. John St., on May 31, intending to steal.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said about 11:15 p.m. on that Sunday, Champaign police found the store’s windows broken. When officers went in to investigate, they found Walton hiding in a storage area.
Umlah said the business reported $80,000 in damages and lost product from the looting.
Walton was ordered to make $2,000 in restitution and perform 50 hours of public service.
Payment of the restitution will come, in part, from the $1,500 cash put up by the Champaign County Bailout Coalition to win Walton’s release after four days in the county jail.
Because of Walton’s status as a poor person, Webber agreed that the other courts costs, fees and fines should be waived.
Also pleading guilty was Dionte Wright, 24, who listed an address in the 1600 block of West Bradley Avenue.
He admitted he entered the Circle K, 1601 W. Springfield Ave., C, about 11:55 p.m. May 31, intended to steal.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said police saw people running from the business and saw Wright get in a car. In that car, police found merchandise stolen from the store.
Wright was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service and had his fines, fees and costs waived because of his lack of income.