FAIRBURY — Two Prairie Central High School students died Sunday in "a ski-related accident," according to district Superintendent Paula Crane.
District officials are not releasing the two individuals' names at this time out of respect for their families, Crane wrote.
"This loss will affect everyone in our school family and in our communities," Crane wrote. "Students may have a difficult time dealing with the loss. ... We are committed to doing everything we can to help our students and staff with the grieving and healing process."
A report on CBSColorado.com indicates that the two students were killed in a sledding accident at Copper Mountain Ski Resort.
Prairie Central schools are on spring break this week. First Baptist Church of Fairbury is hosting counseling, prayer and gathering services today in conjunction with the school. The Hawks' sporting events and other extracurriculars scheduled for today have been postponed.
There has been an outpouring of support from local schools and coaches toward the Prairie Central community.
