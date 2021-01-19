URBANA — Two Rantoul men were charged Tuesday for allegedly mugging an acquaintance in that city Monday night.
Rantoul Deputy Chief Rodney Sullivan said Bryson S. Russell, 18, and Garrett Moore, 20, who both listed an address in the 1300 block of Juniper Drive, Rantoul, were arrested late Monday for a robbery that happened about 9:20 p.m. outside an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Falcon Drive.
The victim told police he was walking when a group of males ran up on him, knocked him to the ground, kicked him in the head and body and stole his cellphone, a lighter and a pipe.
He was able to give police enough information to locate Russell and Moore, who were charged with robbery, aggravated battery and mob action.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for each of the men at $25,000. If convicted of robbery, the most serious of the charges, they face penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Russell was also being held on an additional $25,000 bond in connection with a pending petition to revoke the probation he is currently serving for a 2020 conviction for mob action.
Russell was told to be back in court Jan. 27; Moore was told to return Friday so his court-appointed lawyer could be present.
The men were ordered to have no contact with the victim.