URBANA — Two Rantoul men were arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing drugs in two different homes on the same street.
Officers from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force also found two guns and ammunition at one of the residences.
Joshua Bell, 26, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Saint Andrews Circle, was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of Ecstasy and possession of two guns without a valid firearm owner’s identification card.
Demarco Gray, 45, of the 1300 block of Harper Drive was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
A task force report said officers had obtained search warrants for two residences on Harper known to be associated with Gray.
In one of those was Bell and a woman who said Bell lived there as well. In that house, police found two pistols, a bag of cannabis, a digital scale and a bag with 19 pills of Ecstasy.
In the backyard of that residence, police also found a gun case with a 50-round drum magazine and a box containing 50 rounds of ammunition.
Police said Bell’s FOID card was revoked. He’s currently waiting to be sentenced for a driving under the influence conviction and has a prior conviction for possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
As police were searching the other nearby house where Gray lives, officers saw someone throw a pill bottle from a window. The bottle contained about 12 grams of cocaine.
Gray has several prior convictions for burglary, possession of burglary tools, battery, driving under the influence, drug possession and delivery, and aggravated possession of a gun by a felon.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Gray, who faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison, at $10,000 and told him to return to court June 28.
Bell’s weapons and drug charges are less serious Class 3 and 4 felonies carrying penalties ranging from probation to up to five years in prison.
Olmstead set his bond at $200,000.