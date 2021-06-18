CHAMPAIGN — Firefighters have enlisted the aid of police in investigating two fires last weekend that appear to have been intentionally set.
About 11:10 p.m. June 11, firefighters and police were sent to a garage fire on Sherwood Court. The fire was quickly put out with an extinguisher and the residents were able to remain in the house.
About two hours later, at 1 a.m. June 12, firefighters and police were sent to a single-story home on Meadow Court.
Firefighters found flames at the front of the house that were starting to get inside. No one was injured, but the occupants were displaced.
Based on their investigations, fire and police officials are investigating both fires as arson.
Police said the Meadow Court home had been hit by gunfire several times June 1, and detectives are trying to determine if there’s a connection between the shooting and the fire 11 days later.
No arrests have been made, and police ask that anyone who might have information contact them at 217-351-4545 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.