CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Fire Department rescued two people from their burning home Wednesday morning.
One of the residents was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the other refused medical treatment, spokesman Randy Smith said.
The fire department responded at 9:20 a.m. after a passerby noticed smoke coming from the single-story home in the 500 block of Alabama Avenue, Smith said, and when they arrived, the firefighters noticed smoke coming from the attic vents.
After rescuing the two people, they extinguished the fire, which started in the kitchen, Smith said.
Investigators are still on the scene and haven’t yet determined a cause.
The occupants will be displaced as a result of the fire damage, Smith said.