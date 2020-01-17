DANVILLE — A taxi driver escaped injury when he was robbed Thursday night by two teens who had a gun and a knife, according to Danville police.
Police said they were called to the 200 block of Victory Street about 10:40 p.m. Thursday, where a driver for Mr. Taxi said he was robbed by two male teens.
The driver said he picked up the two teens in the 800 block of Harrison Street and drove them to the 200 block of Victory, where one of them pointed a handgun at him and the other showed a knife.
The driver was forced to get out of the cab and was robbed of his personal items, police said. The teens left in his vehicle, heading north on Griffin Street.
The stolen vehicle was abandoned and located early Friday morning on Beard Street.
Police said this robbery is similar to the Jan. 8 robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver in the same area, but it’s undetermined if the two robberies are related.
Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.