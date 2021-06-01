RANTOUL — Rantoul police continue to investigate a Sunday evening shooting that left two teenagers wounded.
About 11 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Heritage Estates mobile-home park and found that there had been an exchange of gunfire near Sycamore Lane and Rosewood Drive.
Sgt. Jim Schmidt said a male and a female, both 16, were wounded as they sat in a car that had pulled into the mobile-home park. Police learned that an unidentified person approached the vehicle on foot and began firing at them.
Each of the victims was hit in the upper torso but their wounds were not considered life-threatening.
Schmidt said 11 bullet casings were found in two different piles in the area, suggesting that there may have been return gunfire.
The shootings bring to 20 the number of cases in Rantoul where police have confirmed that shots were fired this year, according to Deputy Chief Rodney Sullivan. That compares with seven for the same time period last year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rantoul police at 217-892-2103. Callers who want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward should contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.