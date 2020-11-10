URBANA — Two Urbana men found in possession of a gun Sunday were charged Monday with Class X felonies.
Keonte Fletcher, 24, and David Banks, 52, who each listed addresses in the 1400 block of Lierman Avenue, were charged with being armed habitual criminals and for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said the pair was arrested about 9 a.m. Sunday after a friend of Fletcher called police to report he had damaged her car.
As officers spoke to her, she told them he had a gun and that he had given it to Banks to hold after he became aware she called police.
Officers found both men together, and Fletcher talked to police about the car damage. A gun and cannabis were found in a bag that Banks was holding. Banks told police Fletcher gave him the items to hold.
Boyd said Fletcher had prior convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon, both from Cook County.
Banks’ previous convictions date to 1985 in Cook County and include residential burglary, burglary, domestic battery, theft and possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, Boyd said.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, the men could go to prison for between six and 30 years. They were told to be back in court Dec. 22.