URBANA — Two women have been criminally charged with holding up other women they knew Tuesday night in Urbana.
Mia A. Naccaratto, 19, and Cassandra Nelson, 19, who both listed an address in the 600 block of East University Avenue, were arraigned Wednesday by Judge Adam Dill on charges of armed robbery and aggravated robbery.
An Urbana police report said two victims, ages 18 and 19, told police they had received a message from Naccaratto wanting to “hang out.” The women were apparently schoolmates of hers.
The four women were driving around in a car when Naccaratto asked the driver to stop so she could look for her bracelet. The driver stopped in the area of Church and Harvey streets, just west of North Lincoln Avenue, about 8:25 p.m.
The victims told police they had a feeling that something bad was up so they chose not to get out of the car.
Naccaratto and Nelson got back in and almost right away began beating on the two women, with Naccaratto allegedly pulling a knife and yelling at Nelson to “get the pipe,” a reference to a gun. The victims said they scratched at Naccaratto to get her off them.
Urbana police said the women who were beaten had injuries consistent with being attacked in the manner each described. One had a patch of hair missing and the other said her phone was stolen as Naccaratto and Nelson fled. The car’s rearview mirror was also knocked off and broken.
Police found Naccaratto and Nelson walking in the area. Naccaratto’s face was scratched and Nelson had two toy guns on her. Nelson’s phone was found in the victim’s car.
Clothing that Naccaratto and Nelson were wearing during the alleged attack was found in bushes nearby. The victim’s phone was not found.
Hearing that Naccaratto had previous juvenile adjudications for burglary and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, Dill set her bond at $25,000. Nelson had no prior convictions. Her bond was set at $10,000.
Conviction of armed robbery carries a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.
Both women are due back in court for a probable-cause hearing on Jan. 25.