DANVILLE — Police are investigating the shooting of two men Thursday, one of whom was critically wounded.
Cmdr. Joshua Webb said about 11:40 a.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Garden Drive, where they found a 28-year-old man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital.
While there, they were told a 30-year-old man was at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. He’s listed in critical condition.
Officers learned there had been an argument among several people during which multiple shots were fired. Police are trying to find witnesses and have no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.