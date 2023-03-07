A vehicle ended up in the ditch alongside U.S. 45 in Thomasboro on Monday afternoon while swerving to avoid a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 2500 North and U.S. 45. That driver declined transport to a hospital, but two people involved in the crash were taken. That accident happened about 3:25 p.m., authorities said. A second accident about 90 minutes later resulted in the death of Brian Schue, 29, of Rantoul, who was changing a tire in the passing lane of U.S. 45, about a mile south of the first accident, when he was struck by a pickup truck.