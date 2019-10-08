CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Judge Heidi Ladd will be honored by the University of Illinois College of Law with the 2019 Distinguished Bench & Bar Award next week.
The award will be presented during an all alumni reception at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Albert E. Jenner Jr. Law Library.
The award recognizes an alumna/alumnus for tireless service to the college and significant contributions to the profession.
Ladd was appointed to the bench as an associate judge in 1999 and elected a circuit judge in 2004. Prior to that, she was a lead prosecutor in the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office, where she worked for 18 years.
Ladd is a graduate of the UI, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree with high distinction. She got a law degree from the UI in 1982.
She has taught trial advocacy at the College of Law since 1993 and continues to teach for the Appellate Prosecutors Advanced Trial Advocacy Program and the Illinois Judicial Education Programs.
Ladd was also honored in 2009 with the College of Law Distinguished Alumna Award.