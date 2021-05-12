CHAMPAIGN — When University of Illinois student Jack Lillig noticed a $250 charge from a smoke shop and an $80 bill from a bar on his Discover card on May 2, he and mom Dorothy were puzzled but initially didn’t think much of it.
But when she saw a post on a group for University of Illinois parents and families that mentioned similar unauthorized charges, they realized the common denominator was Herff Jones, as they had all rented caps and gowns for graduation from the Indianapolis-based company, which has plants in Champaign and Arcola.
Similar reports have emerged across the country, and the company confirmed that some customers’ payment data had been stolen.
“It’s another thing for these graduates, who’ve put up with so much this year,” Dorothy Lillig said. “They’re going to survive, but it’s just another thing that they have to deal with right as they’re trying to finish up and start celebrating.”
She said her son was able to freeze his card and get the charges reversed and a new card sent to him.
“His only inconvenience is that he didn’t have a credit card for a couple weeks,” Dorothy Lillig said. “It was not a huge deal for us. But we assumed it was just an individual thing.”
Jack Lillig initially ordered his cap and gown in March, and the suspicious charges came from merchants in Texas, where the Lilligs live, so they didn’t connect the dots until she saw the posts from other parents with similar charges.
Dorothy Lillig said her son hasn’t received any notice from Herff Jones about the data breach.
“I wish they would’ve let people know so they could start checking their bank accounts,” Lillig said Tuesday.
Herff Jones spokeswoman Ashley Gibbons wouldn’t comment on the record but did provide a statement.
“Herff Jones recently became aware of suspicious activity involving certain customers’ payment-card information,” the statement said. “We promptly launched an investigation, engaged a leading cybersecurity firm to assist in assessing the scope of the incident, took steps to mitigate any potential impact, and notified law enforcement.
“During the course of our investigation, which is ongoing, we identified theft of certain customers’ payment information,” it continued. “We sincerely apologize to those impacted by this incident. We are working diligently to identify and notify impacted customers.”
It said customers could also call customer service at 855-535-1795.
UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said the university is aware of the data breach.
“Herff Jones is taking … steps to address it,” she said.