URBANA — A University of Illinois police officer was arrested Friday for seven counts of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, between February 2017 and January 2018.
The arrest warrant for Jerald Sandage was issued by a Champaign County judge Friday, and Sandage turned himself in at the Piatt County Jail.
The preliminary charges resulted from an investigation into Sandage’s conduct on- and off-duty as a police officer, according to a release from the UI on Friday evening.
The charges involve Sandage’s misuse of law-enforcement databases and security cameras to seek personal information about women on and off the University of Illinois campus. The UI said the allegations remain under investigation.
“Officer Sandage violated his oath of office, and he violated the trust that members of the public put in police officers to keep them safe,” UI police Chief Craig Stone said in a release. “This is totally unacceptable, and it is something that will never be tolerated at the University of Illinois Police Department. Our priority now is providing resources to the victims.”
Sandage was placed on administrative leave in September 2018, when he was named as the offender in a reported sexual assault that occurred off campus while he was off duty.
This is a developing story.