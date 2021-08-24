CHAMPAIGN — Lt. Aaron Landers was one of those guys who got along with just about everyone, including those he served as a police officer and those with whom he worked.
“Aaron had a counselor’s heart, which is why he eventually got his master’s degree in social work. He absolutely saw the change in policing with community outreach,” said his friend, Skip Frost. “He was really active in pretty much everything with the police department. He loved being a cop, and he was a very good cop."
Frost retired five years ago as assistant chief of the University of Illinois Police Department after working there 28 years. Many of those years, he and Lt. Landers worked closely together on the department’s bomb squad.
“He had the military background and had been highly involved with munitions, so he was a natural fit for the bomb squad,” said Frost, who had served on the specialty unit a couple of years before his friend arrived in late 1997. Both eventually had leadership roles on the team.
Frost said Lt. Landers, who died while riding his motorcycle off-duty, was a big fan of both motorcycles and bicycling.
Lt. Landers was involved in a statewide annual charity ride for the nonprofit Concerns of Police Survivors and in July did a 340-mile ride through the state.
“He loved his bikes. We both shared that (motorcycles) as well but hadn’t been on a ride together in some time,” said Frost, who added that his friend was also very good at woodworking and “had a fantastic sense of humor.”
Current UI Assistant Police Chief Matt Ballinger, who also rode motorcycles with Lt. Landers, chuckled that his friend had “fine-wine taste” in Ducati motorcycles.
The two of them also served on the METRO SWAT unit together.
“He truly was an optimistic man. He just always had a smile and a way with people, a calming effect. He really cared about his people and took care of them and knew how to treat people with respect,” said Ballinger, a member of the department for 17 years.
Rich Surles, deputy police chief in Urbana, said he and Lt. Landers went through the UI’s Police Training Institute together in the fall of 1997.
“We hung out and have been friends ever since," Surles said. "We’ve had dinner parties at each other’s houses. I helped him put his fence in a few years ago with a couple other guys."
A saddened Surles said Lt. Landers was “a really nice man.”
He and his wife, Dee, have one son, Alex, and a daughter, Keira.
“As I was exchanging texts with others, somebody said, ‘I’ve never heard a negative thing about him,’" Surles said. "That’s pretty true. He was just a pleasure to be around and has always been one of those joyful people."
Surles and Ballinger agreed that Lt. Landers’ promotion by new police Chief Alice Cary about a year ago to head the department’s community outreach team had lit a new fire under their friend.
“I know his involvement with COAST has really reinvigorated him,” Surles said.
“It was a big deal, a heavy lift on his part to accomplish the chief’s vision,” Ballinger said.
Incorporating crisis-intervention trained officers with clinical social workers and therapy dogs, the outreach team has high hopes for helping students and community members alike in a way that looks different from traditional policing.
Teamed up late last year with therapy dog Winston, Lt. Landers enjoyed using Winston and his own skills to take the stress off people in difficult situations.
Ballinger said Lt. Landers put together a good team over the last year, and they are ready to roll.
“The mold has been set. I think we have a couple other potential people to lead that team and try to continue what he started," Ballinger said. "I’m sure in his honor, they will carry forward with his vision.
“He loved what he did, and brought great credit to our department.”