URBANA — A New York man is in the Champaign County Jail in connection with an alleged human-trafficking scheme with roots in Mexico.
Local, state and federal authorities are investigating exactly what Felipe De Jesus Guevara Sanchez, 27, was doing in a van with seven other people that University of Illinois police met at an Urbana gas station around 6:30 p.m. Friday, where they safely reunited a 25-year-old Mexican kidnapping victim with his family and got shelter for the other six, whom they think may have also been similarly victimized.
The involvement of UI police had started about three hours earlier, said Lt. Joe McCullough.
“We had a couple come into the station, the victim’s mother and stepdad, at 3:45 p.m. to tell us that their son was being held for ransom, that they had paid $7,500 and that the kidnappers wanted more money to release the son at a gas station. They threatened them that they would not see their son again,” McCullough said.
McCullough said the couple is from Mexico, does not speak English and apparently searched for the nearest police station to find someone to help them.
McCullough said the details of the son’s kidnapping are still being investigated.
“No one involved is from our area,” he said.
What police have been able to learn is the 25-year-old victim had been separated from his family 14 years ago but was living in Mexico until recently.
Around Oct. 9, he alerted his mother that he was “going to be brought to the United States by people who were going to help him.”
Within approximately a week, the mother began getting ransom demands.
“They were asking initially for $1,500 to get him across the border. Then it was $6,000,” McCollough said. “After they (the parents) had wired $7,500, the kidnappers wanted $1,200 more. Then it went to, ‘If you don’t give us this, you won’t get your son back.’ That’s when they decided to come to the police.”
He said authorities have much to piece together but think that the 25-year-old victim was kidnapped around Oct. 9 in Mexico and “spent time in a car trunk and in various basements between here and Houston,” McCullough said.
The others who were in the van with him and Guevera Sanchez at the gas station on North Cunningham included a male juvenile, who was taken into protective custody by the Department of Children and Family Services, and five other adults for whom police found shelter.
“We will continue to work with our federal counterparts because this reaches into a couple other states,” McCullough said, adding that none of the people in the van appeared to be physically harmed. He said the 25-year-old had his mother’s phone number written on his arm.
McCullough said Guevera Sanchez had identification that said he lived in New York, but the van had plates from Texas. He gave police a statement, but McCullough said “his story just wasn’t accurate, honest.”
Guevara Sanchez was booked into the county jail at 11:15 p.m. Friday on preliminary charges of aggravated kidnapping and armed forcible detention. He is scheduled to appear before a judge today in bond court.