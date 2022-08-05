URBANA — Last academic year was the pilot for the University of Illinois Police Department’s new co-response model for mental health calls, which pairs UI behavioral detectives with trained social workers.
As part of the Response, Evaluation and Crisis Help initiative, or REACH team, social workers called crisis responders ride along on patrol and show up to scenes of mental distress, taking the lead on interventions.
After a promising first year, the police department is seeking additional funds to hire at least one more crisis responder to fill coverage gaps.
The REACH team was formed to decrease unnecessary hospitalizations and arrests from mental crisis calls, and ensure the individuals who showed up for hospital care were more likely to be admitted than deferred, UI police Crisis Outreach Coordinator Megan Cambron said.
“Crisis responders can assess folks and determine the most appropriate place or setting for them,” Cambron said. “Whereas historically, an officer didn’t have a lot of choices. Because they’re not trained that way, they may not have the ability or skill to do that, nor should they really.”
From Aug. 21 through April 30, most of the university’s school year, UI police responded to 175 mental health-related calls — the REACH team made it on site for 52 of them.
In about 80 percent of the calls where the REACH team didn’t arrive, a crisis responder simply wasn’t on duty. In those cases, a police officer showed up to the scene, with preference given to backup behavioral health detectives or crisis-intervention trained officers.
The UI police department currently has three crisis responders on its REACH team, including Cambron herself. Cambron is a licensed clinical social worker; counselors Becky Rowe and Amanda Goodwin both have their master’s in social work. They work on rotating schedules.
Another four UI behavioral detectives round out the team: three of them ride on patrol, and one investigates calls and follows up with other police agencies.
More than half of the crisis calls occur during the second shift, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., covered by Rowe. (The first shift runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
UI police Chief Alice Cary has asked for “enough staffing to cover several additional shifts per week,” spokesman Pat Wade said, including the 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. third shift.
“Crises don’t always happen 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Cambron said. “In order to have better coverage, we need more folks.”
And the coverage isn’t limited to current students.
“We serve everyone,” said Lt. Rachael Ahart, director of the police department’s community outreach team COAST. “Just like UIPD, we get the undergrad and grad students, occasional faculty staff, also community members. We also have a large homeless population, or people that happen to be in our patrol area for whatever reason.”
Showing up to the sceneHere’s how a REACH response works, from the perspectives of UI officer Michael Mitrou and crisis responder Amanda Goodwin, who work the day shift.
When a REACH detective and crisis counselor are available, they’re automatically dispatched to calls involving suicidal risk or other mental health concerns. They come up with a general plan of approach on the car ride there.
“We use the information we’ve been given to figure out our best plan,” Mitrou said. “Every call is different.”
The uniformed police officer makes first contact with the individual in crisis, checking the scene’s safety to the extent they can. In situations that seem safe, sometimes therapy dog Rosie will make an appearance.
“If there’s any type of threat or anything like that, I will obviously make the first interaction,” Mitrou said. “My primary job is safety.”
As soon as possible, there’s a “handoff” to the crisis responder in front of the subject, Goodwin said. The officer takes a step back, and the conversation begins.
“I do a needs assessment; see if they need food, housing, anything like that. I’ll also do suicide and risk assessments, their risk level to see if they’re an immediate harm to themselves or someone else,” Goodwin said.
The crisis responder and subject determine, together if possible, the best next step, whether it’s staying put or seeking immediate emergency or outpatient care, and share it with the officer.
“By doing the assessment there, it is decreasing the need to go to the hospital when it’s not needed,” Goodwin said.
A few local health resources have proven “critical partners” for the REACH team, during and after crisis interventions.
When they’re available, outpatient care providers like the Carle Addiction Recovery Center, The Pavilion and Rosecrance have taken in REACH contacts.
What cases can lead to arrest? If the person has committed a crime, like property damage, or if the officer determines the individual poses an immediate threat of harm. If the contact is experiencing heavy psychosis or delusions, Cambron said, it’s far more difficult to obtain the informed consent needed to take someone to emergency care.
“More often than not, there isn’t a direct safety risk to the team. With these calls, the thing is they can drop on a dime and turn the opposite way in a second,” Mitrou said. “For us, it hasn’t happened often, and I’d like to think it has something to do with the way we handle these calls.”
Key statisticsThe UI department didn’t share the exact number of interventions that resulted in an arrest or the individual staying home. The latter happens in the “vast majority” of contacts, Cambron said.
During the year, 36 individuals contacted by the department were taken to the hospital after suicide or homicide risk was indicated — 11 after a REACH assessment, 25 by an officer alone.
After a REACH assessment, nine of the 11 (82 percent) were admitted for care at the hospital; the other two were deferred.
For the cases where only a police officer showed up, 10 contacts were admitted (40 percent) and eight were deferred (32 percent). For seven cases (28 percent), the outcome wasn’t shared due to confidentiality limits on mental health care.
Program leaders attribute the difference to assessment: that a social worker is more likely to make the accurate call on whether an individual needs emergency care for a mental health crisis. When successful, it can eliminate the extra step of a suicide risk assessment by doing it on-site.
“I feel that Amanda and the other social workers have determined almost unequivocally this person needs further help and evaluation,” Mitrou said. “Working together and on-scene has increase their admittance to the hospital.”
If it’s the first time the person has sought emergency psychiatric help, a failed emergency department visit “can really impair someone’s future help-seeking,” Cambron said.
At the emergency room, the social worker writes a clinical judgment for the use of a triage nurse or doctor, describing what the individual’s struggling with, assessing any risks they pose to or other people.
“Because we’re using the same clinical language, the person’s needs are clearly communicated. That makes a big difference, too,” she said.
The UI police department is working with research groups in and out of the university to publish information about what they’ve learned, to inform other crisis responders. The department just created a qualitative survey tool to send out to the individuals contacted by REACH.
“We can get the information of ‘how’d you feel during that interaction? Did you think it was helpful that a social worker or crisis responder was there? Did you feel supported, like a collaborative part of the process?” Cambron said.
REACH team professionals, like Mitrou, have felt community support for the new model as well. The other day he was driving his branded squad car when a woman rolled down her window and asked about the program.
After he explained the co-responder model, “she started crying, and said, ‘Thank you so much. It’s about time we did something like this.’ That hit home hard, that the community is asking for this, and we’re trying to give it to them.
“She’s probably seen firsthand what mental health struggles does to people; she’s probably felt that pain in the past,” Mitrou added. “I saw mental health struggles in family and friends growing up, and that’s what pushed me in this profession. There’s more that needs to be done, and I’m hoping I can be a small part in the change.”