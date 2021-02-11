URBANA — The University of Illinois Police Department received Tier Two accreditation from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, the highest level possible for a police department in the state.
Its the third time the department has earned the highest level of accreditation since 2012, according to a news release.
To earn it, the department had to meet 180 different criteria on following industry standards and a high level of customer service.
That includes whether it follows a code of ethics and appropriate investigatory procedures and has specific use-of-force policies and a strong community relations effort. It also looks for written directives prohibiting harassment and discrimination in the workplace.
When the department got Tier Two accreditation in 2012, it was the first university police department in the state to do so.