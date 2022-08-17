URBANA — The University of Illinois police department has hired seven new patrol officers to help fulfill increased coverage duties in the Campustown area.
As part of an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Champaign, UIPD will become the lead agency responding to Campustown calls to service starting Oct. 1.
The new hires aren’t on shift yet: They still have some police training work to complete but should be coming on board over the next few months, spokesman Pat Wade said.
“Their later arrivals won’t affect our ability to provide that coverage,” Wade said.
Previously, Champaign police have taken the lead on campus incidents west of Wright Street and north of Gregory Drive, with UIPD and CPD sharing patrol duties south of Gregory, down to Windsor Road. UI police have responded to most Urbana campus calls.
Starting in October, most of Champaign’s campus area — bounded by Windsor on the south, Wright on the east, Neil Street on the west and Springfield Avenue on the north — will become UIPD’s sole jurisdiction. For larger incidents, like homicides, CPD will remain the lead investigator, though UIPD patrollers are likely to be the first on the scene.
The city and university entered the agreement in April to help relieve the Champaign Police Department’s ongoing staff shortage. University officials and police have said the change in jurisdiction, which includes lots of student housing and the Green Street commercial area, may lead to faster response times and more student-tailored coverage.
Champaign agreed to reimburse the UI $840,000 per year to fund the additional officers. The UI is covering another $320,000 in training, vehicles, equipment and other start-up expenses.
UIPD is now allocated 71 sworn officers, the last seven the department managed to hire in just four months.
“I think it speaks to the fact that we’re a great department with great resources. People want to be here,” Assistant Chief Tim Hetrick said.
Meanwhile, a different set of non-sworn employees will be making their debut in the campus area. UIPD’s new unarmed community service officers will respond to calls that don’t require law-enforcement intervention — scams, criminal damage, minor thefts or other nonemergencies.
“What it does is take the load off our officers a bit if we have stacked calls,” police Captain Joe McCullough said.
The UIPD has sent conditional offers out for four community service officer openings, he said, who will cover daytime and evening hours. CSOs will write reports and travel in a marked vehicle. They’ll train for self-defense, pepper spray and verbal de-escalation, McCullough said, “Because they’re going to be out, they’re going to be doing community outreach, they’re going walking outside their cars. They may come across something.
“It’s our hope to have them in training and hired in the next three weeks, and on the street and ready to serve and help with the Campustown district by October 1st,” McCullough said. “We do have long-term and short-term goals with this group.”