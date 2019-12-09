URBANA — University of Illinois Police are investigating a sexual assault at a UI residence hall early Sunday in Urbana.
Police received a report that a student had been sexually assaulted after 2 a.m. Sunday on College Court in Urbana. Both the Pennsylvania Avenue Residence Halls and Florida Avenue Residence Halls are located on College Court.
There was no information available on the attacker’s identity, police said in a campus safety notice issued just before 5 p.m. Monday.
The assault took place inside the residence hall, said UI police spokesman Patrick Wade, but he couldn’t say whether the victim knew her attacker.
“Obviously that’s something that we’ll be looking into,” he said. “We have very limited information at this point.”
He declined to provide further details about the case in order to protect the victim’s privacy and safety.
“It’s not uncommon in sexual assault cases for us to receive very limited information about what happened. That can be for a variety of reasons. In a lot of cases the witnesses just frankly don’t remember what happens,” Wade said.
It’s the second campus safety alert issued this fall about a sexual assault. On Oct. 25, a woman was assaulted at a different university residence hall by someone she didn’t know, according to police.
Under the federal Clery Act, the campus is required to send out safety notices about certain crimes on or adjacent to campus property. The notices are intended to heighten awareness and allow members of the campus community to take precautions and prevent similar crimes, police said.