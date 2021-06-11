URBANA — University of Illinois police are investigating two separate robberies that happened on or near campus late Thursday and early Friday.
A UI student said he was robbed about 10:45 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 400 block of East Healey Street in Champaign.
He told police he was walking through an underground parking garage when he was approached by two men who demanded his property.
Neither mugger displayed any weapons or threatened the man. After getting him to turn over some items, they ran off. Police found the man’s wallet discarded nearby, but the cash was missing from it.
The victim was unable to give complete descriptions of his assailants other than that they were wearing dark clothing and blue surgical masks.
About two hours later, two UI students were robbed at gunpoint outside the Holonyak Micro and Nanotechnology Lab, 208 N. Wright St., U.
The students said they were walking on the Engineering Quad at 12:30 a.m. when they were approached by a man who had a handgun and demanded their phones and wallets.
The students handed over their wallets and phones and the robber ran off.
Police later found both phones and one wallet on a sidewalk and returned them to the victims. The second wallet, which contained cash, credit cards and identification, was not found.
None of the victims in either holdup was physically injured.