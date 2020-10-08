URBANA — University of Illinois police are looking for a man who robbed a person at gunpoint in the Orchards Downs housing complex Thursday afternoon.
UI police spokesman Pat Wade said the holdup was reported at 4:38 p.m.
Wade said a resident of the complex had arranged, via Facebook Mar- ketplace, to meet someone to buy electronics.
When he showed up in the 2100 block of South Orchard Street, the man robbed him of the cash he had brought to buy the items.
The robber was described as a Black man, 20 to 25 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a thin build and short facial hair and wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans with cutout knees.
He was last seen driving away from Orchard Downs in a silver Kia sedan with a covered license plate. UI police searched the area but couldn’t find the robber.
If you have information, please call UI police at 217-333-1216. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.