URBANA — Just weeks after agreeing to patrol areas of campus formerly policed by Champaign officers, the University of Illinois Police Department has announced plans to hire a few unarmed helpers to handle non-emergency calls.
“Suburban departments have these kinds of officers,” said spokesman Pat Wade. “They will be responding to less-serious kinds of calls such as minor thefts, people locked out of offices, vandalisms.”
Their hiring is separate and distinct from a two-year agreement that the UI entered into with the city of Champaign last month to have sworn UI police officers continuously patrol the area bounded by Springfield Avenue on the north, Windsor Road on the south, Wright Street on the east Neil Street on the west.
To alleviate the burden on its diminished police force, Champaign is paying UI police $840,000 a year for each of the next two years, starting Oct. 1, to cover that area.
The UI will hire seven more officers to make that happen, but that process has not started, Wade said.
He said Chief Alice Cary, who’s been at the helm since July 2020, has been talking about complementing the police force with “community service officers” since not long after she arrived.
“It’s one of the things that we are hearing generally while we have this national conversation on police reform. People think there is room for this kind of unarmed response to these low-level calls,” Wade said.
While the exact logistics will be worked out, it’s expected the community-service officers will be dispatched to calls the same way full-fledged officers are and will communicate on the same radio channels.
They will likely use squad cars and be on foot, just as regular officers are, Wade said. And if they encounter issues more serious than expected, they will call for a sworn officer.
There are currently 64 sworn officers on the UI police force, which is its authorized strength.
“We want to concentrate our sworn officers’ time on critical safety issues, and CSOs are a creative alternative to refocus some of those resources,” Cary said.
Wade said the department plans to hire four community-service officers who would be paid a minimum of $22.50 an hour. Job applicants need to be high school graduates and have a minimum of one year of security experience in an institutional or medical setting.
A more detailed description about the security-officer position is online now and applications are being accepted through May 12.
Having complementary officers is not exactly new.
For several decades, UI police has employed students as part-time patrol officers to be “extra eyes and ears for the campus,” Wade said.
They carry out tasks such as making sure buildings are locked and accompanying staff or students who request an escort while walking on campus.
Wade said the department also has about 10 security officers.
“They are more like traditional security guards, primarily in the libraries and UI housing,” said Wade, adding that they do not respond to calls for service or leave the buildings to which they are assigned.
Cary said the department wants folks who are enthusiastic about serving the community and want to help solve safety issues. It’s also a good opportunity for successful community service officers to transfer into police officer positions after gaining experience.
“We are excited about this new initiative and the chance to bolster our service throughout the Campustown area,” she said.