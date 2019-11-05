URBANA — Gone are the days when University of Illinois police must interview the survivor of sexual assault or domestic violence in the same sterile-looking room where criminal suspects are questioned.
Introducing: The new soft interview room at the UI police station, furnished in a way that’s intended to help put survivors of sensitive crimes at ease.
It has softer lighting, comfortable chairs and wall decor with a relaxing feel — the opposite of the typical police interview room that’s furnished starkly, with just a table and hard chairs.
The idea to add the soft interview room came up as UI officers were participating in state-required training to handle sexual assault cases, according to Sgt. Gene Moore, a UIPD detective and head of its Special Victims Unit.
The soft interview room was added as part of a department remodeling, and it’s intended to complement the work of the Special Victims Unit, in which members are trained in trauma-informed interviewing techniques.
“In the past, the same place we interview a suspect would be the same place we interview the survivors,” Moore said.
The new room has been used just a handful of times so far, and Moore has already noticed the difference.
Even he feels more comfortable, which, he said, can help the person being interviewed feel more relaxed.
It’s not your living room, Moore said, but “you can get a little more comfortable.”
Making the crime victim feel more comfortable is important because crimes such as sexual assaults aren’t easy for the survivors to talk about. And it’s not just physical harm the survivor has suffered. There’s lingering psychological harm, too, Moore said.
The soft interview room can be used for talking to juveniles and survivors of other crimes that are sensitive, Moore said. Police can even roll in a flat-screen TV or computer to help a crime survivor show a location or a survivor remember a name, he said.
“Hopefully, it makes it a little easier and takes the edge off, so it’s not so medicinal,” Moore said.
Adelaide Aime, executive director of Urbana-based Rape Advocacy, Counseling and Education Services, said this new room can only be a good thing for the survivors with whom her agency works.
She’s seen soft interview rooms at another local agency, the Champaign County Children’s Advocacy Center, Aime said.
“They’re amazing. They just set a whole different tone,” she said. “It changes the feel from being interrogated to having a conversation.”
Picture the typical police interview room seen on TV crime shows, in which “none of us would want to have a conversation,” Aime said.
“As we all know, the environment can shape your experience even before the officer asks one question,” she said.
Many police departments have been adding soft interview rooms in recent years. Illinois State University police added a soft interview room in 2017.