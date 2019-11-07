URBANA — University of Illinois police are looking for the men who robbed a student on campus early Thursday.
A safety notice from the police department said about 12:42 a.m., a man was walking on the South Quadrangle in the 1400 block of West Gregory Drive in Urbana when he was approached by two men.
The attackers hit him in the face and took his cellphone but otherwise did not seriously injure him.
The victim said the muggers were both about 6 feet tall and skinny. They had bandanas covering their faces and the hoods of their sweatshirts pulled up tightly over their heads.
If you have any information on this robbery, call UI police at 217-333-1216. Those wishing to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward should contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (373-TIPS), www.373tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app available on iOS and Android.,