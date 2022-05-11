CHAMPAIGN — The “10 Shared Principles” intended to build trust between police and the communities they serve will be officially adopted by the University of Illinois Police Training Institute.
PTI Director Michael Schlosser said these guiding principles — among them treating everyone with dignity and respect and valuing the life of every person — have represented the philosophy, ideology and curriculum of PTI since he became its director a decade ago.
But it’s time to make it official, he said.
The principles will be adopted by the training institute at a ceremony Thursday night in the presence of the current class of 112 police recruits who began their 14-week training this week, Schlosser said.
The principles were launched in 2018 as part of a collaborative effort by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois NAACP, and they were designed to bridge the gap between police and people of color.
Police recruits at the UI institute learn both de-escalation and non-escalation during their training, “but non-escalation training teaches officers how to best prevent escalation to begin with,” Schlosser said.
“It is important that when the recruit officers leave the academy that they have developed critical thinking skills, emotional intelligence, respect and empathy,” he said. “We have a huge focus on community policing throughout the academy. When they graduate they understand that developing relationships with community members is important.”
Minnie Pearson, president of NAACP Champaign County, said incorporating the principles into police training is “absolutely brilliant.”
“It is to get them thinking how do we build relationships with people who have distrusted the police for so many years,” she said.
It makes the job of being an officer so much easier when police get to know the people they are serving and how they feel and think, Pearson said.
“In the end, it’s about safety, making Champaign County a safe place to live and move about without fear,” she said.
The current training class has police recruits from throughout the state, Schlosser said.
Among them are five recruits from Champaign police, one from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, one from Mahomet police, one from Rantoul police, one from Parkland College, three from UI police, one from Monticello police, two from Danville police and two from the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, he said.
Among some of the other principles are rejecting discrimination, endorsing the values inherent in community policing, supporting diversity in police departments and belief that de-escalation training should be required to ensure safety of community members and police.
Among others is the belief that developing strong ongoing relationships between police and communities of color at both the leadership and street levels is key to diminishing and eliminating racial tension.
“We need more non-enforcement contacts, contacts when it is not just responding to a disturbance, domestic dispute or traffic stops,” Schlosser said. “It is important for officers to get to know the community members and the community members get to know the officer as a person, not just a police officer.”