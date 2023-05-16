CHAMPAIGN — A longtime former Champaign police official is set to become the new director of the University of Illinois Police Training Institute.
Joe Gallo, a former Champaign deputy chief, is set to officially assume his new role Friday, pending final approval by UI trustees a day earlier.
Previously associate director of the institute, Gallo has been serving as interim director since May 1. He is replacing former Director Mike Schlosser, who retired on that date.
“I started my career at PTI as a new recruit, so it’s just an honor for me 33 years later to be appointed as the director,” Gallo said Monday.
Gallo retired from the Champaign Police Department in December 2018 after 24 years of service and joined the staff of PTI directly after his retirement.
At the Champaign department, he was steadily promoted from officer to sergeant to lieutenant to deputy chief. He also served as SWAT team commander and oversaw the investigations and professional standards divisions.
Gallo is a graduate of Illinois State University and previously served as an officer on its police force and with Lincolnshire police before coming to Champaign.
Pending trustee approval, Gallo will be paid an annual salary of $160,000.
The UI conducted a search for Schlosser’s replacement and brought in several finalists for interviews and presentations to stakeholders, “and Joe emerged as the strongest candidate,” said UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler.
“Joe has deep familiarity with and working knowledge of PTI from his previous position as associate director,” Mike DeLorenzo, vice chancellor for administration and operations, said in announcing Gallo for the director’s position. “He has been involved with the institute since 2002, and his strategic teaching, training and scenario-based experiences give him a well-rounded perspective on police training at the academy level.”
Gallo said he plans to carry on a lot of the work and research underway during Schlosser’s tenure and remain engaged with the campus community and expand on that. He also hopes to improve the institute’s facilities.
He considers himself lucky to have had the opportunity to work with Schlosser, he said.
“I’m just really excited about this opportunity and looking forward to continuing the work at PTI,” he said.
The institute, established in 1955, calls itself one of the largest and longest-running police academies in the nation.
It provides a 560-hour basic law-enforcement academy, 200-hour basic correctional-officer academy and advanced specialty courses for police.