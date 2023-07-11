EAST PEORIA — The University of Illinois Police Department has been honored for its efforts in responding to mental-health emergencies.
Last month at its annual Crisis Intervention Team conference, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board presented UI police Chief Alice Cary with the 2023 award for CIT Department of the Year.
The department’s Response, Evaluation and Crisis Help team has served hundreds of campus community members for the two years it’s been active.
Trained crisis responders and patrol officers go together to calls that have a mental-health component. The department also has therapy dogs working on shift and during special outreach events.
Crisis intervention training aims to help officers understand and recognize when someone is having a mental-health crisis, with the aim of de-escalating the situation.
“CIT is at the core of the REACH model,” Cary said. “The REACH team takes it one step further, where CIT training forms the basis for how police officers respond to mental-health emergencies, and social-work professionals provide assessments and follow-up connections to resources.”
The training standards board is the state agency that sets professional standards for law enforcement and correctional officers. Its CIT group trains police officers in crisis intervention throughout the state of Illinois.
“To be recognized by ILETSB’s CIT group speaks to the professionalism of our officers and crisis responders and their commitment to being the best at what they do,” Cary said. “We’re of course honored, and the award is a milestone that lets us know we’re on the right track to enhancing the safety and wellness of our students and community members.”
According to its website, in the last 20 years, the training standards board has certified more than 8,100 officers from about 560 law-enforcement agencies in crisis-intervention training.