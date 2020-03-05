URBANA — Hours for the University of Illinois’ SafeWalks service have been temporarily extended in response to three off-campus incidents this week in which students were confronted by men displaying weapons, according to UI police.
SafeWalks provides free walking escorts for students, faculty and staff members so they don’t have to walk alone.
This service will be temporarily available earlier than usual — starting at 7 p.m. — through Sunday morning when daylight saving time begins, police said.
No students were injured in the recent three recent incidents, but in two of them, the armed men took belongings, according to police.
UI police urge walking in groups and maintaining awareness of surroundings.
“Maintaining awareness of your surroundings is critical, especially when traveling at night,” said interim police Chief Matthew Myrick. “Wearing headphones or looking at your phone diminishes your ability to respond to your surroundings. Walk with purpose, and stay attentive.”
Any student, faculty or staff member can request a free SafeWalks escort by calling 217-333-1216 or using the “SafeWalks U of I” mobile app.