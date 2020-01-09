URBANA — Less than two years on the job, University of Illinois Police Chief Craig Stone is leaving to take a deputy director position at an Ohio department he previously served in for 29 years.
Stone is stepping down Jan. 15, and Deputy Chief Matt Myrick will serve as interim executive director of public safety while a national search begins.
Stone was not actively seeking a new job, a news release said, but city leaders in Columbus, Ohio, recruited him to serve as Deputy Director of Public Safety there.
He had worked for the Columbus police for 29 years, and then as the police chief at Ohio State University before joining the UI in June 2018.
“I am proud of what we accomplished in a relatively short time,” Stone said in a statement. “However, the pull of family and home in Columbus was very strong.”