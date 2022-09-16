URBANA — A University of Illinois student who allegedly damaged exit signs and ripped off fire extinguishers and soap dispensers in a dormitory has been charged with a felony.
William T. Turk, 18, of Chatham was arrested Thursday morning at Scott Hall, 202 E. Peabody Drive, C, after UI police discovered that 23 ceiling-mounted exit signs had been ripped down, leaving wires exposed and ceilings damaged, and six fire extinguishers on three floors of Scott Hall had been stolen.
Several soap dispensers were also torn from walls and two security cameras were partially torn from the walls, making them inoperable.
Police obtained security-camera footage to identify Turk as the person who allegedly committed the vandalism and thefts between 5 and 6 a.m. Thursday.
The missing items were later recovered in his room, a police report said.
Turk told police he thought the items would "be cool to have" so he "just took them."
Although he denied being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, another dorm resident said Turk had been drinking hard liquor the night before and acting weird.
He was charged Friday with a Class 3 felony of criminal damage to state-supported property. If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.
A police report estimated the damage at between $5,000 and $10,000.