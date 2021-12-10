URBANA — A University of Illinois student is in police custody after his arrest Thursday for allegedly trading child pornography.
Daniel Meyka, 19, was arrested Thursday morning at Saunders Hall, 902 W. College Court, U, after UI police detectives did a court-authorized search of his room there.
Police were notified in late October of downloading of child pornography by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which passed the information to the Illinois Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The tip was that someone had used a social-media messaging app to upload the explicit images, which had previously been identified as child pornography. The local investigation traced the images to an IP address at the UI and eventually to Meyka.
Police said he admitted to them that he had uploaded the images. He was expected to be formally charged Friday.
Two UI police detectives are assigned to the Illinois Crimes Against Children Task Force. It’s part of a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing more than 4,500 federal, state and local law enforcement officials dedicated to investigating and prosecuting internet crimes against children.
Meyka was charged Friday with reproduction of the child pornography and possession of it, Class 1 and 2 felonies respectively.