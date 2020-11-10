CHAMPAIGN — A University of Illinois student was sent to the hospital with face injuries Friday evening in Campustown after three men assaulted him, university police said Monday in a campus safety notice.
The student was walking around 11:30 p.m. through a parking lot next to a fraternity house when he was attacked, the notice said.
It happened in the 400 block of East John Street.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or through the P3 Tips smartphone app.