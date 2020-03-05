URBANA — A University of Illinois student who allegedly used a blowtorch to damage a UI building has been charged with arson and criminal damage to government property.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said UI police arrested Ethan Dye, 20, who listed an address in the 600 block of East Armory Avenue, about 1:30 a.m. Thursday near the College of Engineering Lab Annex, 1013 Western Ave., U.
The police report said a security guard saw a man in an area outside the building where he should not have been and called police because he believed the man had a blowtorch.
Police found Dye near the building, where there was broken glass and burn marks on the outside. Dye told police he had been feeling stressed and admitted committing the damage with the blowtorch as a means to relieve that.
If convicted of the more serious arson charge, Dye faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Judge Adam Dill set Dye’s bond at $5,000 and told him to be back in court April 14.