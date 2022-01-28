URBANA — A University of Illinois student who allegedly had more than 3 pounds of cannabis and cannabis products for sale in his Campustown home was criminally charged Friday.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Theophilus J. Little, 22, of the 0-100 block of East Chalmers Street to be released on his own recognizance because the judge noted he had no gun in his home.
Little, whose attorney said he was a senior studying public policy at the UI, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis and possession of cannabis, Class 2 and 3 felonies respectively, in connection with a package that was delivered to him Thursday.
A Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force report said that a private package-delivery company had intercepted a package directed to Little’s home after a canine detected the odor of illegal drugs coming from it.
Task force officers got a search warrant for the package, opened it and confirmed it contained a large amount of cannabis and cannabis products, then resealed it and delivered it to Little’s home, where it was taken inside.
Task force officers then conducted a court-authorized search of Little’s home, finding a safe with about 2 ounces of cannabis, a digital scale and the recently delivered package that contained more than a pound of flower cannabis and about 2 pounds of edible products.
The report said Little admitted the 2 ounces of cannabis in the safe was his but denied knowing anything about the recently delivered package. If convicted of the more serious charge, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.