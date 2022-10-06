URBANA — A University of Illinois student who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a student organization has been charged with felony theft.
Nubaira Kabir, 21, who listed an address on Sixth Street in Champaign, was arraigned Thursday on the Class 2 charge alleging that between June 8 and July 6, she stole $10,487 from the Illinois Trial Team, a registered student organization at the UI.
A Champaign police investigation showed that Kabir, an undergraduate majoring in econometrics, was the treasurer for the group and allegedly made 17 unauthorized transactions totaling $10,487.
The president of the group was alerted in late August that the account was being charged overdraft fees, which prompted the investigation.
Kabir told police that she was an authorized user of the account and that she would use her credit card for Illinois Trial Team business, then pay her credit card debt with the organization money.
Police found she made a total of 17 payments to her credit card account from the student organization bank account in June and July.
Kabir was allowed to remain free on her own recognizance and is due back in court Nov. 8.